21 INDIA MPs to begin 2-day Manipur visit from today

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are slated to arrive in Imphal on Saturday for a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the current state of affairs in the ethnic strife-hit state.

IMAGE: MPs of INDIA parties at the Delhi airport before leaving for Imphal on Saturday morning. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to Manipur's problems, based on their observations.

Ahead of the visit, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi called for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain said the MPs from 16 parties would visit affected areas and people both in the valley and the hills.

They would also visit two relief camps in both places to assess the situation.

The delegation will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.

The team of the opposition MPs has sought the use of helicopters locally from the state government to visit Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.

Besides Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation will include Trinamool Congress's Sushmita Dev, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Manoj Kumar Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, N K Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party, Janata Dal-United chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), Communist Party of India's P Sandosh Kumar and Communist Party of India-Marxist's A A Rahim among others.