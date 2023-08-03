News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur: 17 injured in fresh clashes; day curfew reimposed

Manipur: 17 injured in fresh clashes; day curfew reimposed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 03, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Altogether 17 people were injured in clashes as the Army and Rapid Action Force personnel fired tear gas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside Raj Bhavan in Imphal West. Photograph: ANI Photo

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing the restrictions during the day on top of night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.

Hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence was stalled after the state's High Court on Thursday morning ordered status quo to be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district.

 

The ITLF, an apex tribal body, also said it was postponing the burial of 35 people at the site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, on the border with Bishnupur.

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.

Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.

During the day, the state government withdrew curfew relaxations in Imphal East and West districts as a precautionary measure.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders reimposing the day curfew apprehending disturbance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'
'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
Khawaja slams ICC after Australia docked WTC points
Khawaja slams ICC after Australia docked WTC points
'I am not very intimidated by stars'
'I am not very intimidated by stars'
Kukis put off mass burial after Amit Shah's request
Kukis put off mass burial after Amit Shah's request
Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed
Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'The two women were crying like anything'

'The two women were crying like anything'

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances