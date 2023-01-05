News
Rediff.com  » News » Man who urinated on female passenger on AI flight is from Mumbai

Man who urinated on female passenger on AI flight is from Mumbai

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 05, 2023 13:13 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the man who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight was a resident of Mumbai and will be arrested at the earliest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India on Facebook

"The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that it has formed teams to nab the man who allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in November last year.

The Police on Wednesday filed an FIR on the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter under IPC sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), he added.

Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

 

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will "take action against those found negligent".

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger had urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter.

The Commission said the horrendous behaviour of the man towards the woman violated her right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The NCW said it has come across several media reports wherein it has been alleged that a man in an inebriated state urinated on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight in November but faced no action.

It has also been reported that after urinating, the man allegedly did not move until another passenger asked him to, it said.

The woman had complained to the crew, who reportedly just gave her a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available, the commission said.

It has written to Air India chairman Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the culprit.

The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report from Delhi Police within seven days.

