Home  » News » Man tricked into marrying bride's widowed mother in UP

Man tricked into marrying bride's widowed mother in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2025 10:35 IST

A man was allegedly tricked into marrying the mother of his 21-year-old bride here, police said Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images Archives

The complainant, Mohammad Azeem (22), a resident of Brahmapuri in Meerut, said that his wedding was arranged with Mantasha from Shamli district by his brother Nadeem and his wife, Shaida.

The wedding took place on March 31 and during the ceremony, the Maulvi referred to the bride as Tahira. Upon lifting the veil, he discovered that Mantasha's 45-year-old widowed mother, disguised as bride, had gotten married to him, instead of Mantasha, police said.

 

He claimed that Rs 5 lakh had been exchanged during the ceremony.

Azeem told the police that when he protested against the fraud, his brother and sister-in-law threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case.

He then filed a complaint on Thursday, police said.

CO Brahmapuri Saumya Asthana said, "A settlement has been reached between the involved parties. Azeem has withdrawn his complaint and indicated that he does not wish to pursue any legal action at this time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
