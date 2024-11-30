News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man throws liquid at Kejriwal in Delhi, detained

Man throws liquid at Kejriwal in Delhi, detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 30, 2024 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a security scare, a man was detained for allegedly splashing some liquid on Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said.

IMAGE: A man throws some liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra, at Greater Kailash in New Delhi.Photograph: ANI Photo

Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

 

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.

The AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union home ministry.

Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal
AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal
Woman who threw ink at Kejriwal sent to one-day police custody
Woman who threw ink at Kejriwal sent to one-day police custody
I must be 'world's sweetest terrorist': Kejriwal
I must be 'world's sweetest terrorist': Kejriwal
UP Waqf Board claims ownership of 115-yr-old college
UP Waqf Board claims ownership of 115-yr-old college
Difference in EVM votes, but don't have proof: Pawar
Difference in EVM votes, but don't have proof: Pawar
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Chess Worlds: Gukesh- Liren play out another draw
Chess Worlds: Gukesh- Liren play out another draw
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
People with BJP links tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP
People with BJP links tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP
God bless them, says Kejriwal after ink attack in Rajasthan
God bless them, says Kejriwal after ink attack in Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances