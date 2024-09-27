News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300 cr fraud

Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300 cr fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 27, 2024 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man who allegedly defrauded thousands of people in Maharashtra of more than Rs 300 crore was nabbed after he was found living in the guise of a seer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, to evade his arrest, the police said Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Baban Vishwanath Shinde was held near the Krishna Balaram Temple in Vrindavan in a joint operation by the Vrindavan and Beed district police, they said.

 

According to police officers, Shinde was wanted in connection with multiple FIRs of fraud totalling around Rs 300 crore.

Deputy superintendent of police Sandip Kumar Singh said Shinde, had been evading capture by hiding in Delhi, Assam, Nepal and multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh, posing as a seer.

"He was ultimately found hiding in Vrindavan," Singh added.

The arrest was made late Tuesday night and Shinde was presented in court before the Chief Judicial Magistrate the following day.

A team of Crime Branch from Beed district of Maharashtra took custody of him after obtaining a transit remand from the Mathura court, according to officials.

According to sub-inspector SS Murkute, a member of the Special Investigation Team formed by Beed district's senior superintendent of police Avinash Bargal, Shinde lured individuals with promises of high interest rates on their deposits, convincing them to invest their money in four branches of a state cooperative bank.

"The total fraud committed by the accused includes properties purchased with the stolen funds," Murkute said.

The fraudulent activities have impacted over 2,000 individuals in the district, Murkute added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Phishing link mimicking MoD found in Indian cyberspace
Phishing link mimicking MoD found in Indian cyberspace
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs
PAN details of celebrities used in credit card fraud
PAN details of celebrities used in credit card fraud
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test

More like this

Crooks hack payment gateway, siphon off Rs 16180cr

Crooks hack payment gateway, siphon off Rs 16180cr

Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh

Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances