rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Man hurls shoe at BJP leaders during presser

Man hurls shoe at BJP leaders during presser

April 18, 2019 14:31 IST

A man flung shoes at Bharatiya Janata Party leaders addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the person, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw the shoes.

 

He was immediately bundled out by security guards at the party office and will be handed over to police.

At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhupendra Yadav, Congress, Sadhvi Pragya, New Delhi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use