Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain a prison inmate: Sources

The masseur who was seen in a video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said on Tuesday, even as Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving physiotherapy.

IMAGE: Video grab showing Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail. Photograph: ANI video

The AAP had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the 'silence' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing 'cheap' politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

However, sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku.

"He is lodged in the prison in connection with a rape case and sections of the Pocso Act. Rinku is not a physiotherapist," the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the claims, while the BJP slammed the ruling party.

'Shameful @ArvindKejriwal Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you!' BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.