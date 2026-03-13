Man Convicted in Delhi Sanitary Shop Owner Murder Case

A Delhi court convicts a man for murder and his associate for evidence destruction in a 2022 case stemming from a deadly property dispute, highlighting the critical role of forensic evidence and witness testimony in securing justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kamal Sharma convicted of murdering Prakash Aggarwal over a property dispute in Delhi.

Vishal Solanki found guilty of destroying evidence related to the murder.

Evidence including post-mortem reports, ballistic reports, and forensic analysis linked the accused to the crime.

The victim's body was discovered in Dwarka after he informed his family he was visiting Sharma's residence.

CCTV footage and call records supported the prosecution's case against the accused.

A Delhi court has convicted Kamal Sharma in the 2022 murder case of Prakash Aggarwal, a sanitary shop owner, which arose from a property dispute. Vishal Solanki, an associate, was found guilty of destroying evidence related to the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal presided over the case, where Kamal Sharma was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention). Vishal Solanki was charged under IPC sections 201 and 34 for assisting in the disposal of evidence.

In an order dated March 9, the court stated, "This court is of the considered opinion that prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against accused persons Kamal Sharma for the offence of murder under Section 302, 201, 34 IPC and Vishal Solanki for the offence 201, 34 IPC."

Both were accused of murdering Prakash Aggarwal, who had purchased a house from Kamal Sharma, leading to a property dispute.

Aggarwal had informed his family via phone that he was at Sharma's residence and would return later that evening. However, his phone subsequently became unreachable. The family later traced the location of his mobile phone to Delhi's Dwarka.

The next morning, Aggarwal's body was discovered near Golf Link Road in Dwarka Sector-23. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died due to haemorrhagic shock caused by firearm injuries.

Key Evidence and Court Findings

The court noted that the evidence presented by the prosecution left no room to conclude that both were innocent. "It has been proved by the prosecution that in all probability, the accused persons committed the offence they are charged with," the judge said.

The court emphasised that the post-mortem report, ballistic report, and the FSL report all pointed towards the guilt of the accused.

"The blood of the deceased was found on stained blood clothes of the accused persons, plastic katta and the place of the incident," the court added.

Investigation Details

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage, call detail records, and forensic evidence. The investigation revealed that Sharma shot Aggarwal at his house, and with the help of Solanki, transported the body in a car and dumped it in the Dwarka area to conceal the crime.

The court then convicted both the accused, holding Sharma guilty of murder and Solanki of assisting in destroying the evidence.