HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Convicted in Delhi Sanitary Shop Owner Murder Case

Man Convicted in Delhi Sanitary Shop Owner Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 16:33 IST

x

A Delhi court convicts a man for murder and his associate for evidence destruction in a 2022 case stemming from a deadly property dispute, highlighting the critical role of forensic evidence and witness testimony in securing justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kamal Sharma convicted of murdering Prakash Aggarwal over a property dispute in Delhi.
  • Vishal Solanki found guilty of destroying evidence related to the murder.
  • Evidence including post-mortem reports, ballistic reports, and forensic analysis linked the accused to the crime.
  • The victim's body was discovered in Dwarka after he informed his family he was visiting Sharma's residence.
  • CCTV footage and call records supported the prosecution's case against the accused.

A Delhi court has convicted Kamal Sharma in the 2022 murder case of Prakash Aggarwal, a sanitary shop owner, which arose from a property dispute. Vishal Solanki, an associate, was found guilty of destroying evidence related to the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal presided over the case, where Kamal Sharma was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention). Vishal Solanki was charged under IPC sections 201 and 34 for assisting in the disposal of evidence.

 

In an order dated March 9, the court stated, "This court is of the considered opinion that prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against accused persons Kamal Sharma for the offence of murder under Section 302, 201, 34 IPC and Vishal Solanki for the offence 201, 34 IPC."

Both were accused of murdering Prakash Aggarwal, who had purchased a house from Kamal Sharma, leading to a property dispute.

Aggarwal had informed his family via phone that he was at Sharma's residence and would return later that evening. However, his phone subsequently became unreachable. The family later traced the location of his mobile phone to Delhi's Dwarka.

The next morning, Aggarwal's body was discovered near Golf Link Road in Dwarka Sector-23. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died due to haemorrhagic shock caused by firearm injuries.

Key Evidence and Court Findings

The court noted that the evidence presented by the prosecution left no room to conclude that both were innocent. "It has been proved by the prosecution that in all probability, the accused persons committed the offence they are charged with," the judge said.

The court emphasised that the post-mortem report, ballistic report, and the FSL report all pointed towards the guilt of the accused.

"The blood of the deceased was found on stained blood clothes of the accused persons, plastic katta and the place of the incident," the court added.

Investigation Details

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage, call detail records, and forensic evidence. The investigation revealed that Sharma shot Aggarwal at his house, and with the help of Solanki, transported the body in a car and dumped it in the Dwarka area to conceal the crime.

The court then convicted both the accused, holding Sharma guilty of murder and Solanki of assisting in destroying the evidence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Canteen Owner Murdered, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna
Canteen Owner Murdered, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna
Mukhtar Ansari gets lifer in 32-yr-old murder of Cong leader's brother
Mukhtar Ansari gets lifer in 32-yr-old murder of Cong leader's brother
Man Killed, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna Over Money Dispute
Man Killed, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna Over Money Dispute
Delhi civic body razes illegal portions of house linked to Uttam Nagar clash accused
Delhi civic body razes illegal portions of house linked to Uttam Nagar clash accused
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!1:55

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO