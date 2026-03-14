HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ranchi Man Suffers Severe Burns After Train Roof Electrocution

Ranchi Man Suffers Severe Burns After Train Roof Electrocution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 19:13 IST

x

A man in Ranchi suffered critical burn injuries after climbing atop a train and encountering a high-voltage wire, prompting an investigation into the incident at the railway station.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Ranchi was severely burned after climbing onto a train roof and contacting a high-tension wire.
  • The victim, identified as 28-year-old Masko Oraon, sustained approximately 60% burn injuries.
  • The incident occurred at platform number 2 of the Ranchi railway station.
  • The man was immediately admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment.
  • The reason for the man's actions remains unknown, according to railway police.

A man climbed onto the roof of a train at Ranchi railway station and received serious burn injuries after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wire on Saturday, police said.

The man was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with around 60 per cent burn injuries, they said.

 

The incident happened at platform number 2.

"The man suddenly climbed onto the roof of the train and came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire, carrying around 25,000 volts. He fell down immediately on the roof, and his clothes burned," said Sohan Lal, sub-inspector at Ranchi railway police station.

He said the man, identified as Masko Oraon (28), was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The reason for climbing onto the roof is yet to be ascertained, Lal added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jolted from sleep, ran for life: Train fire survivor
Jolted from sleep, ran for life: Train fire survivor
Migrant worker dies on Shramik train in UP, co-passengers travel with body to WB
Migrant worker dies on Shramik train in UP, co-passengers travel with body to WB
Man falls into river from moving train in Mumbai, rescued
Man falls into river from moving train in Mumbai, rescued
Delhi Man Killed by Train While Pursuing Mobile Phone Thief
Delhi Man Killed by Train While Pursuing Mobile Phone Thief
Woman thrown out of moving train for resisting molestation
Woman thrown out of moving train for resisting molestation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO