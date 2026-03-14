Ranchi Man Suffers Severe Burns After Train Roof Electrocution

A man in Ranchi suffered critical burn injuries after climbing atop a train and encountering a high-voltage wire, prompting an investigation into the incident at the railway station.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Ranchi was severely burned after climbing onto a train roof and contacting a high-tension wire.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Masko Oraon, sustained approximately 60% burn injuries.

The incident occurred at platform number 2 of the Ranchi railway station.

The man was immediately admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment.

The reason for the man's actions remains unknown, according to railway police.

A man climbed onto the roof of a train at Ranchi railway station and received serious burn injuries after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wire on Saturday, police said.

The man was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with around 60 per cent burn injuries, they said.

The incident happened at platform number 2.

"The man suddenly climbed onto the roof of the train and came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire, carrying around 25,000 volts. He fell down immediately on the roof, and his clothes burned," said Sohan Lal, sub-inspector at Ranchi railway police station.

He said the man, identified as Masko Oraon (28), was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The reason for climbing onto the roof is yet to be ascertained, Lal added.