Bhiwandi Man Accused of GST Fraud Using Senior Citizen's ID

Bhiwandi Man Accused of GST Fraud Using Senior Citizen's ID

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 13:53 IST

A man in Thane is under investigation for allegedly stealing a senior citizen's identity to create shell companies and evade GST payments, highlighting the growing concern of financial fraud.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabine van Erp/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A man in Bhiwandi is accused of using a senior citizen's identity to create five firms for GST evasion.
  • The accused allegedly obtained personal documents under the guise of processing a business loan.
  • The firms were started between 2012 and 2022, with the accused failing to pay the required GST.
  • Police are investigating the accused for similar fraudulent activities against others.
  • A case has been registered for cheating and forgery, but no arrests have been made yet.

A man has been booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly misusing identity documents of a senior citizen and his family to operate five firms to evade GST payments, a police official said on Monday.

The accused had approached the 67-year-old victim with the promise of getting him a business loan, the Bhiwandi city police station official said.

 

Details of the Alleged Fraud

"Under the pretext of processing the loan application, the 55-year-old accused allegedly obtained the personal documents of the complainant, his wife and children. The accused then used these documents to clandestinely start five separate firms in their names between February 2012 and December 2022," the official said.

The accused conducted business transactions through these firms and failed to pay the required GST, and a probe has found he has cheated others with the same modus operandi, the official added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery and other offences, though no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
