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J&K Police Nab Theft Suspect in Delhi, Recover Stolen Goods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 16:00 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a suspect in Delhi and recovered stolen electronics related to a theft case in Baramulla, highlighting successful cross-state police cooperation.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Rahil Ahmad Reshi in Delhi for a theft in Baramulla.
  • The theft involved 20 mobile phones, a laptop, and cash stolen from an electronic goods shop.
  • Police investigation, including CCTV footage analysis, led to the identification and location of the suspect.
  • The stolen laptop and 13 mobile phones were recovered from the suspect's possession in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man accused in a theft case registered in Baramulla district from Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Rahil Ahmad Reshi was arrested by a team from Kunzer police station in Baramulla for allegedly robbing an electronic goods shop, a police spokesman said.

 

Bilal Ahmad Bhat filed a complaint in Kunzer police station on March 9 that unknown persons had stoles 20 mobile phones, one laptop and Rs 5,000 in cash from his shop.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections and investigation was initiated, the spokesman said.

Investigation and Arrest

"During the investigation, police teams analysed CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which led to the identification of the accused, Rahil Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Gonipora, in Kunzar."

The accused was traced to Delhi and subsequently a police team was dispatched which arrested Rahil from the national capital.

The stolen laptop and 13 mobile phones were recovered from his possession, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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