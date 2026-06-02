Mamata back to street politics, sits on dharna in Kolkata over post-poll violence

Mamata Banerjee launched a dharna in Kolkata to protest alleged post-poll violence against Trinamool Congress workers after recent assembly elections, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

IMAGE: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee holds a dharna in Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Mamata Banerjee leads a dharna in Kolkata protesting alleged post-poll violence against TMC workers.

The protest was triggered by alleged attacks following the BJP's victory in recent assembly elections.

Kolkata Police initially denied permission for a stage and microphones at the protest site.

Senior TMC leaders accompanied Banerjee, while many newly elected faces were notably absent.

The dharna aims to protest the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, post-poll violence, and hawker eviction.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started her day-long dharna in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders following the BJP's victory in recent assembly elections.

Banerjee's Protest Location and Restrictions

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police.

"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a megaphone.

Protest Atmosphere and Key Figures

The protest was marked by chaos, with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech.

Banerjee was seen accompanied by the party's old guards Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen, amid the conspicuous absence of most of the fresh faces who won the assembly seats on TMC tickets.

Dharna's Objectives and Duration

The party supremo, however, asserted that the dharna, to protest Saturday's attack on her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleged post-poll violence and hawker eviction, will continue till the evening as scheduled.