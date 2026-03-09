Banerjee Orders Arrests Over Leaflet Distribution at Kolkata Protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of disrupting her Kolkata protest by distributing leaflets, escalating political tensions in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of distributing leaflets at her Kolkata protest against the SIR exercise.

Banerjee directed TMC workers to apprehend those distributing the leaflets and hand them over to the police.

Police detained two individuals distributing leaflets promoting PM Narendra Modi's upcoming rally.

Banerjee alleges the BJP is resorting to 'unfair tricks' due to the poor response to their own meetings.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissed the allegations, claiming TMC is distributing the leaflets to boost Modi's rally.

Alleging that the BJP and "its agencies" were distributing leaflets at the site of her sit-in protest in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed TMC workers to catch them and hand them over to the police.

Following Banerjee's direction from the dais of her sit-in demonstration, which has been continuing for the last three days at Dharmatala over the SIR exercise, police said they detained two people who were distributing leaflets publicising PM Narendra Modi's March 14 rally in Kolkata.

"BJP and its agencies are distributing leaflets at our meeting. They have no right to distribute such leaflets at the programme of another political party," Banerjee said.

"How can they campaign for their programme at our meeting? This is not done. Catch them and hand them over to the police before they escape. I am asking minister Sashi Panja to lodge an FIR immediately," she added.

The TMC supremo said the BJP was resorting to such "unfair tricks" as their meetings were evoking a lukewarm response.

"Only those having no base can stoop so low. They don't have people's support. They are 'vote chor'. They use agencies," she alleged.

Banerjee said such cowards "should hang themselves to death".

BJP Responds to Allegations

Dismissing the allegations, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the party does not need to send its members to TMC's programmes as PM Modi's rally "will be historic".

"TMC itself has deployed its people to distribute leaflets about PM Modi's programme, as the sit-in protest is getting a low response from the people of Bengal. She is desperate and frustrated," he claimed.