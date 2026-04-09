Banerjee Retorts to Modi's Claims on Bengal's Fish Production

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions about the state's fish production, sparking a political row over data accuracy and dietary freedoms in BJP-governed regions.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee denies Modi's claims that West Bengal has failed to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production, accusing him of misrepresenting facts.

Banerjee alleges that BJP-ruled states restrict people's dietary choices, particularly regarding non-vegetarian food like fish, eggs, and meat.

Banerjee claims the BJP deleted over 90 lakh names from voter lists to manipulate the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of attempting to divide Bengal into three parts through the Delimitation Bill.

Banerjee asserts that the TMC will fight politically and legally to protect voters' rights and the integrity of the electoral process in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that her government failed to attain self-sufficiency in fish production, and accused him of misrepresenting facts.

Addressing a public rally at Agarpara in North 24 Parganas district, she also alleged that people are not allowed to eat non-vegetarian food in BJP-ruled states.

"I heard that today, he (PM) said that there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar. Here we purchase fish from markets and eat," the TMC supremo said.

Earlier, Bengal used to import fish from Andhra Pradesh, but that has been stopped, Banerjee said, and urged Modi to keep track of these developments.

"You are uttering whatever your party people are whispering in your ears. You do not allow people to eat fish, eggs and meat in Rajasthan, Bihar, and UP. Shops (selling such items) are being shut down," Banerjee claimed.

Prime Minister Modi, while delivering his speech at a public rally in Haldia, alleged that the TMC government failed to match fish production with its high demand in the state.

"Bengal imports fish from other states. In the last 15 years, the TMC government has taken no worthwhile step to enhance supply and attain self-sufficiency in fish production," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP, after coming to power in the state, would make the state self-sufficient in fisheries and the seafood sector.

Banerjee said, "You (the Centre) export meat from here (Bengal). We export beef from here to Oman. We produce fish in our ponds. Fish is available in every market... People here are free to eat as per their choice. We do not interfere with that. People in BJP-ruled states are not allowed to eat eggs, fish and meat."

Allegations Regarding Voter Lists and Electoral Process

In her other rallies earlier in the day, she alleged that the BJP had deleted over 90 lakh names from voter lists during the SIR exercise to grab power in the state, and asserted that her party would still win the upcoming Assembly elections.

At Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district, she said the Trinamool Congress would move court to ensure that those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," Banerjee said.

She described the election as "a fight for the survival of the people and the existence of Bengal."

Banerjee urged voters to remain vigilant and participate actively in the elections to safeguard the rights and identity of Bengal's people.

The TMC supremo alleged that people are being harassed in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali and accused the saffron party of terming the language as foreign while branding Bengali speakers as infiltrators.

Other Accusations and Claims

At another rally in Palta in the same district, she alleged that the BJP is paying people Rs 500 each to take part in its rallies.

"The end of the BJP is inevitable from August 2026," the TMC supremo said without explaining.

She also alleged, "They (BJP) are getting the Delimitation Bill passed to divide Bengal into three parts."

In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as 'Mota Bhai' (elder brother in Gujarati), Banerjee accused him of intimidating people through probe agencies.

Banerjee reiterated that her party would continue to fight politically and legally to protect the rights of voters and the integrity of the state's electoral process.