Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP

April 17, 2019 14:40 IST

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to mediapersons after joining the saffron party, Thakur said she will "contest and win" elections.

While no seat has been formally allocated to her, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Before formally joining the party, Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters.

After meeting the leaders, Thakur said, "We will unitedly fight against the people who are conspiring against the nation. We will win this Dharm Yuddh."

"After spending 10 years in jail due to Congress conspiracy, I have come here to fight the political and religious war," she added.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.