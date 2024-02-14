Maldives deports 43 Indians for 'committing crimes'

The Maldives has deported 186 foreigners, including 43 Indians, after accusing them of committing crimes like visa violations and drug offences, according to a media report.

The highest number of people deported was from Bangladesh.

At least 83 Bangladeshis were deported followed by 43 Indians, 25 Sri Lankans and 8 Nepalis.

The date of their deportation is not yet known, Male-based news outlet Adhadhu reported.

The deportations come as efforts are underway in the Maldives to shut down businesses operated illegally.

Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the ministry was working together with the Economic Ministry to take action against illegal businesses operating under various names.

These include both registered and unregistered businesses, the minister noted.

Such businesses include those operated by a foreigner instead of the registered owner, Home Minister Ihusan said.

The Home Ministry was working on shutting down such businesses and deporting the foreigners who operate them, Ihusan said.

If the registrar believes based on sufficient evidence that a business is operated with a foreigner earning profits either directly or indirectly, a law was enacted in December 2021 to allow the registration of such businesses to be terminated.

Immigration Controller Shamaan Waheed said 186 foreigners found to have committed crimes have been deported from the Maldives.

Immigration detained several people in operations conducted to find foreign workers who committed criminal offences, out of whom those with valid documents and passports were deported, he said.

Immigration and police have been serially conducting raid operations two or three times a week, Shanahan said.

The operations do not target any specific group, he added.