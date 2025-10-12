HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Malala reveals how Oxford marijuana session unlocked Taliban trauma

Malala reveals how Oxford marijuana session unlocked Taliban trauma

By Aditi Khanna
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 18:51 IST

x

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has revealed her mental health struggles after a marijuana session with friends at the University of Oxford triggered flashbacks of her attack by the Taliban 13 years ago.

IMAGE: Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai. Photograph: Courtesy Malala on X

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper this weekend ahead of the release of her memoir Finding My Way, the 28-year-old Pakistani woman who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 said the suppressed memories of that shooting resurfaced when she shared the bong, or water pipe, used for getting high on marijuana.

Malala, who was airlifted to the UK from Swat Valley for life-saving surgery, said she realised her brain just erased the attack from memory

 

"Everything changed for ever, after that [night]," she said, with reference to the bong incident at Lady Margaret Hall college at Oxford University.

"I had never felt so close to the attack as then, in that moment. I felt like I was reliving all of it, and there was a time when I just thought I was in the afterlife," she tells The Guardian.

The incident led to anxiety and panic attacks, severely impacting her university studies until she sought therapy.

"I survived an attack, and nothing happened to me, and I laughed it off. I thought nothing could scare me, nothing. My heart was so strong. And then I was scared of small things, and that just broke me.

"But, you know, in this journey I realised what it means to be actually brave. When you can not only fight the real threats out there, but fight within," she recounts.

The education activist behind the Malala Fund charity is equally candid about the negative comments targeted at her, with the latest admission of consuming marijuana likely to attract some negative publicity too.

"I am very prepared for that. I don't think I'm going to get defensive about it at all. I'm not going to issue any statement. If anybody has any confusion, they can read my book and decide for themselves," she said.

Asked about criticism of her from the country of her birth, Pakistan, Malala admits feeling sad but is also defensive.

"Pakistan is a part of me and so I get defensive when I'm asked this question. I say, no, no, no, Pakistan doesn't hate me," she said.

Her latest memoir, the second after I Am Malala which was released in 2013, covers aspects of her life in adulthood including her marriage to Pakistani cricket manager Asser Malik.

The couple have set up a new business named Recess, with the aim of increasing participation in women's sports. 

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Malala Yousafzai's next book to focus on refugee experience
Malala Yousafzai's next book to focus on refugee experience
Malala says she's worried about Kashmiri kids, women
Malala says she's worried about Kashmiri kids, women
Malala Gets Married!
Malala Gets Married!
When Malala was not impressed by TIME's magazine ranking
When Malala was not impressed by TIME's magazine ranking
8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners
8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance1:26

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO