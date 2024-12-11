News
Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau

Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau

By Lalit K Jha
December 11, 2024 08:28 IST
United States President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, describing him as the 'Governor of Canada'.

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a hotel in West Palm Beach, after a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at the latter's residences of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 30, 2024. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago last week for a dinner with Trump to discuss the President-elect's warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if its government failed to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from the country into the United States.

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Trump said, 'It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.'

 

During the dinner, when Trudeau said that such a tariff would destroy the Canadian economy, the President-elect reportedly told him to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Trump repeated this in an interview with NBC News over the weekend and again in the post on Tuesday.

'I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,' Trump said in his post.

'The president-elect's mockery of Canada and its leader is the latest salvo after his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian exports,' The New York Times reported.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI
 
