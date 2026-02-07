HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Mahayuti rift widens as Sena ministers slam Sunetra Pawar; Fadnavis step in

Mahayuti rift widens as Sena ministers slam Sunetra Pawar; Fadnavis step in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 07, 2026 00:59 IST

Maharashtra's ministers publicly question the timing and circumstances surrounding Sunetra Pawar's appointment as deputy CM after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar takes oath of office at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, January 31, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebukes the ministers' remarks, calling it 'low-level politics'.
  • Industries minister Uday Samant questions the timing of the oath-taking ceremony, suggesting possible orchestration.
  • Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam accuses NCP president Sunil Tatkare of exploiting Ajit Pawar's death for political gain.

Highlighting the fresh tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, at least three ministers of the Shiv Sena have criticised Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister just three days after her husband and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar's death.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disapproved of the remarks of his cabinet colleagues, saying such "low-level politics must stop."

 

Following deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on January 28, his wife Sunetra Pawar replaced him in the state cabinet, taking oath on January 31.

Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Social Justice Minister and Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said taking oath immediately after the tragic incident was not acceptable to the common people.

Growing concerns and political reactions

Industries Minister Uday Samant said elsewhere that nobody should feel sad about Sunetra Pawar becoming deputy CM, "but there is suspicion about why did the oath-taking happen so soon."

"Did someone orchestrate it?" Samant asked.

When asked for comment, chief minister Fadnavis said the controversy was "unnecessary and wrong."

"Everybody is trying to do his own politics in this. Such low-level politics must stop," Fadnavis told reporters.

On Thursday, another Shiv Sena leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam had targeted state NCP president Sunil Tatkare, saying he worked against the interests of those who had helped him grow in his career.

"After Dada's (Ajit Pawar) death, Tatkare did dirty politics of checkmating Sharad Pawar which is shameful. Making Sunetra Pawar take oath just after Dada's death is not the culture of Maharashtra. Maharashtra will never forgive Sunil Tatkare," Kadam said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
