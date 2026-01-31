HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sunetra Pawar elected NCP leader, to take oath at 5 pm

Sunetra Pawar elected NCP leader, to take oath at 5 pm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 15:41 IST

x

Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party legislature party in Maharashtra on Saturday, three days after the death of her husband and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

IMAGE: Late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar arrives at the State Legislative Assembly for the legislature party meeting, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: NCP/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Sunetra Pawar elected leader of NCP legislature party.
  • She is set to become the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
  • Her name was proposed by Dilip Walse Patil and seconded by Chhagan Bhujbal.
  • The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm in Mumbai.

She is set to take oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state later in the day.

Sunetra Pawar's name as the NCP's legislature party leader was proposed by senior leader Dilip Walse Patil and seconded by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Teary-eyed NCP legislators pay tributes to Ajit Pawar

She was elected during a meeting of the party's legislature wing, held at the office of late Ajit Pawar on the ground floor of the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes to a portrait of her late husband in the meeting hall. Their younger son Jay was also present.

Many ministers and legislators were teary-eyed when they entered the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

The Lok Bhavan has confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony of Sunetra Pawar as the state deputy CM will be held at 5 pm in Mumbai.

Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar had kept a low profile. In the Lok Sabha elections that year, she contested from Baramati as the candidate of her husband's party, but was defeated by her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule in the prestige battle.

Sunetra Pawar was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sunetra Pawar set to become Maha's first woman deputy CM
Sunetra Pawar set to become Maha's first woman deputy CM
'NCP-SP, Pawar family in dark on Sunetra's cabinet entry'
'NCP-SP, Pawar family in dark on Sunetra's cabinet entry'
Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha deputy CM tomorrow: Bhujbal
Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha deputy CM tomorrow: Bhujbal
Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Praful Patel
Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Praful Patel
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Late Ajit Pawar's Ashes Immersed at Karhaâ Nira River Sangam in Songaon2:12

Late Ajit Pawar's Ashes Immersed at Karhaâ Nira...

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass1:50

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered...

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show0:39

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO