Maha's Yavatmal sees 5 farmer suicides in 3 days over suspected crop loss

Five farmers ended their lives on account of crop failure or agriculture-related financial issues in Yavatmal district of eastern Maharashtra from August 13 to 15, an activist claimed on Friday.

A local official confirmed the incidents but said the causes of these suicides were yet to be ascertained.

As many as 1,565 farmer suicides have taken place in Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) so far this year, claimed activist Kishore Tiwari, a former chairman of the state government's Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission for farmers' welfare.

A farmer named Manoj Rathod (35), resident of village Yerad in Yavatmal district, hanged himself due to financial crisis on August 15, he said.

Tribal farmer Karnu Kinake (51) of village Tembhi killed himself on August 14 due to financial issues. On the same day Shalu Pawar (42) of village Umar Vihir committed suicide, Tiwari said, adding that both these men had suffered losses as their crops were damaged by wild animals.

On August 13, Namdeo Waghmare (45), a farmer from village Tivrang, and Ramrao Rathod (42) of village Lohara committed suicide due to financial stress, the activist claimed.

A farmer also ended his life at village Shirala in Amravati district due to huge debt and crop failure in the last few days, Tiwari said.

"The main cash crop of cotton which is facing a very low demand has brought the economy to a standstill. The input cost has increased suddenly and the very low credit provided by PSU banks has added fuel to the crisis," he said.

A senior government official in Yavatmal confirmed that five farmers ended their lives in the district recently.

Police and the revenue department were probing whether farming-related distress or family disputes or any other reasons were behind these deaths, he said.