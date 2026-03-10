Maharashtra Government to Form Panel to Curb Social Media Defamation

Maharashtra's government is launching a dedicated committee to combat the growing problem of social media defamation, aiming to protect individuals and raise cybercrime awareness through a new mobile application.

Key Points Maharashtra government establishes a committee led by the DGP to address defamation on social media.

The committee will study the issue of social media defamation and recommend actions.

A mobile application will be used to send 21 crore awareness messages monthly to educate citizens about cybercrime prevention.

The initiative aims to curb the rising cybercrimes and protect individuals from online defamation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a committee headed by the Director General of Police (DGP) would be formed to curb attempts to defame individuals through social media.

The CM made the statement in the legislative assembly while replying to a question on cybercrimes.

The committee headed by the state DGP will study the issue and suggest measures to take action in cases where individuals are defamed through social media platforms, Fadnavis said.

Government Initiatives to Combat Cybercrime

Earlier, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, informed the House that new methods of cybercrimes were emerging with the use of advanced technologies.

The government has developed a special mobile application to create awareness among people and help them remain alert about such crimes, he said.

Through the app, around 21 crore awareness messages will be sent to citizens every month to educate them about cybercrime and preventive measures, Kadam added.

The issue was raised in the House by Prashant Thakur (BJP), while Vikas Thakre (Congress), Babanrao Lonikar and Rahul Kul (BJP) asked supplementary questions during the discussion.