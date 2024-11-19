News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maharashtra Polls: A Fact File

Maharashtra Polls: A Fact File

By REDIFF NEWS
November 19, 2024 20:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Polling for the 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addresses a public meeting for the state assembly election in Nandurbar, November 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 4,136 candidates are in the fray.

Out of this, 3,771 are male candiates while 363 are females. Third gender candidates number stands at 2.

The total number of voters number 9.70 crore (97 million) of which 5 crore (50 million) are men and 4.69 crore (46.9 million) are women. Third gender voters number 6,101.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number -- 149 -- candidates while the Congress candidates has 101 candidates in the fray.

The Shiv Sena has fielded 95 candidates while 86 candidates belong to the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar. 81 candidates belong to the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party.

Touch And Go Seats

The data from the Election Commission of India shows 30 seats had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 assembly polls.

Of this, the Chandivali seat in Mumbai was won by Dilip Lande of the Shiv Sena defeating Khan Mohd Arif Naseem of the Congress by a margin of 0.21 per cent votes or 409 votes.

The Chandgad seat in Kolhapur was won by Nationalist Congress Party candidate Rajesh Narasingrao Patil defeating Independent candidate Shivaji Shattupa Patil by a margin of 1.99 per cent votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
'Take Back Laadki Bahin Money, Just Stop Mehngai'
'Take Back Laadki Bahin Money, Just Stop Mehngai'
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Smith's game plan to counter India's spin threat...
Smith's game plan to counter India's spin threat...
'Focus on...': Bumrah's message to Team India
'Focus on...': Bumrah's message to Team India
Coetzee's angry outburst costs him
Coetzee's angry outburst costs him
HC restrains MS Subbulakshmi award for TM Krishna
HC restrains MS Subbulakshmi award for TM Krishna
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances