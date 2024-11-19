Maharashtra Polls: A Fact File

Polling for the 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addresses a public meeting for the state assembly election in Nandurbar, November 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 4,136 candidates are in the fray.

Out of this, 3,771 are male candiates while 363 are females. Third gender candidates number stands at 2.

The total number of voters number 9.70 crore (97 million) of which 5 crore (50 million) are men and 4.69 crore (46.9 million) are women. Third gender voters number 6,101.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number -- 149 -- candidates while the Congress candidates has 101 candidates in the fray.

The Shiv Sena has fielded 95 candidates while 86 candidates belong to the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar. 81 candidates belong to the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party.

Touch And Go Seats

The data from the Election Commission of India shows 30 seats had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 assembly polls.

Of this, the Chandivali seat in Mumbai was won by Dilip Lande of the Shiv Sena defeating Khan Mohd Arif Naseem of the Congress by a margin of 0.21 per cent votes or 409 votes.

The Chandgad seat in Kolhapur was won by Nationalist Congress Party candidate Rajesh Narasingrao Patil defeating Independent candidate Shivaji Shattupa Patil by a margin of 1.99 per cent votes.

