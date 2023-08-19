News
Maharashtra LoP says 'main seat' of govt will change in coming weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2023 12:41 IST
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday claimed that there will be major changes in the state government, including the 'main seat', in the coming weeks.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar. Photograph: Courtesy @VijayWadettiwar/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and an Nationalist Congress Party faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government.

 

Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the state government in a few weeks.

"There will be a change in the main seat. I'm not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September," said the senior Congress leader.

After joining hands with the ruling dispensation last month, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM, while 8 of his party colleagues were sworn in as ministers.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is the other deputy CM.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
