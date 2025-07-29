Tharoor, Tewari out as Cong picks new speakers for Op Sindoor debate

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a discussion with Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor (second from left), Manish Tewari (right), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde during a reception hosted for delegation members who went to various countries for Operation Sindoor global outreach, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, June 10, 2025. Photograph: PMO/ANI Photo

The sources said while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate. They said Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition on Lok Sabha, is likely to speak on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor gave a cryptic reply when asked if he would take part in the debate.

"Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters.

In his remarks during the debate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

He rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there "any linkage with trade and what was going on".

Jaishankar said there are 193 nations in the United Nations and only three countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.

The minister, who gave point by point rebuttal to the points raised by the Opposition, said India brought out to the international community Pakistan's long-standing use of cross-border terrorism.

He rejected opposition criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He said there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

Jaishankar said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

"Prime minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us. That attack took place and was foiled by our Armed Forces, and I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of the Armed Forces in foiling what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May. Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don't have to say anything. Every member has seen satellite pictures of Pakistani airfields. You can see from the state of those airfields, which is shown by the pictures, what was our answer," the Union minister said.

India carried out Operation Sindoor on early on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Jainshankar said with Pakistan keen on ending military action, India had made it clear that such a request should come from that country's DGMO.

"On the 10th of May, we received phone calls sharing the impression of other countries that Pakistan was ready to cease the fighting. Our position was, if Pakistan was ready, we needed to get this as a request from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel. That is exactly how that request came. Now, I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on.

Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy, and the 17th of June when he called up Prime Minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet," he added.