Maharashtra hand gloves factory fire kills 6 workers

Maharashtra hand gloves factory fire kills 6 workers

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2023 09:15 IST
At least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand gloves manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Fire service personnel after dousing fire at a hand gloves factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, December 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

According to fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

 

"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI.

"Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added.

Earlier, locals claimed at least five workers were trapped inside the building.

Officials with the fire department later confirmed the deaths of six people in the fire incident.

The workers said that the company was closed, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out.

"About 10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI.

Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet.

More details are awaited. 

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
