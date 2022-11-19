News
Maharashtra Governor draws flak for remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Maharashtra Governor draws flak for remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2022 23:26 IST
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of 'olden days' even as he referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about 'icons' in the state, drawing flak from the Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, which said Koshyari has 'insulted' the Maratha king and the state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Photograph: ANI Photo

Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the Governor said.

 

Reacting to the governor's remark, the Sharad Pawar-led party accused him of demeaning Maharashtra.

Koshyari has also equated Union minister Gadkari with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the party's chief spokesman Clyde Crasto said.

"The President of India must seriously think of changing this person (Koshyari) holding a constitutional position, who constantly makes statements that create controversy. The BJP is always silent about his demeaning statements that hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians," Crasto said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut questioned how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be an old role model when the state and the country follow his ideals even today and will continue to do so.

Raut demanded the BJP protesting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against V D Savarkar spell out its stand on Koshyari's 'insult' of Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, the governor had kicked up a row by questioning who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been for his guru Samarth (Ramdas).

He had also faced flak for his remarks that Mumbai will have no money if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city.

He later apologised.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
