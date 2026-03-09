Maharashtra cancels bike taxi licences for Uber, Ola, Rapido

Maharashtra has revoked provisional licences for motorbike aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber due to non-compliance with e-bike taxi rules, signalling a crackdown on illegal bike taxi operations in Mumbai and the surrounding areas.

The Maharashtra government on Monday revoked the provisional licence issued to some motorbike aggregators as they did not fulfil certain requirements, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

Speaking in the legislative council, Sarnaik said the e-bike policy was to give employment to sons of the soil, adding that in states like Goa, tourist prefer bikes because it is cheaper for a single person rather than taking an autorickshaw or taxi.

He said in August 2024, the cabinet permitted plying of e-bikes in cities with a population of more than a lakh.

What the 2024 rules said

According to the Maharashtra E-bike Taxi Rules 2024, it was mandatory that the vehicles should be electric. Also, the aggregators were asked to fulfil certain requirements within 30 days.

"Rapido, Ola and Uber were given permission for just a month and they were to submit certain documents. I took a meeting with RTO officials on Monday. (I have told officials that) and if they haven't furnished documents then their temporary licence must be revoked. We are cancelling the temporary licences so that illegal bikes will not hit the road," Sarnaik said.

He said the number of bike taxis plying in Mumbai and the MMR is huge. "So whatever bikes are there are on the road are illegal," Sarnaik said.

He said the RTO officials also pointed out to the arrogance of bike aggregators.

Bike owners to be booked, not riders

Naik said he has given directions that instead of registering cases against the bike riders, the owner should be booked.

The minister said there were also complaints about bike taxi riders regarding accidents and security of women.

Since April 2024, the RTOs have taken action against 130 bike taxis and collected a fine of Rs 33 lakh, Sarnaik said.