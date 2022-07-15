News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session postponed

Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session postponed

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, slated to begin on July 18, has been postponed, a senior official said on Friday.

The new dates will be announced shortly, principal secretary of the legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said in a communication sent to the members of the legislative assembly and legislative council.

 

No reason was mentioned for the postponement, but sources said that as the presidential election is also scheduled for July 18, the legislature staff would be busy.

The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in the state collapsed last month following a rebellion by majority of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Subsequently, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Shinde is yet to induct any other minister in the cabinet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maharashtra politics is headed for new twists
Maharashtra politics is headed for new twists
Will supporting Murmu lead to BJP-Sena patchup?
Will supporting Murmu lead to BJP-Sena patchup?
Pawar engineered earlier splits in Sena: Rebel MLA
Pawar engineered earlier splits in Sena: Rebel MLA
Naidu decries 'conspiracy against India's sovereignty'
Naidu decries 'conspiracy against India's sovereignty'
Standalone air defence command won't work: IAF chief
Standalone air defence command won't work: IAF chief
Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yaseen Malik as abductor
Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yaseen Malik as abductor
Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?
Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Fadnavis meets Raj ahead of Maha cabinet expansion

Fadnavis meets Raj ahead of Maha cabinet expansion

Maharashtra local body polls stayed over OBC quota

Maharashtra local body polls stayed over OBC quota

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances