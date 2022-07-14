News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra poll body stays local polls over OBC quota hearing

Maharashtra poll body stays local polls over OBC quota hearing

Source: PTI
July 14, 2022 18:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday stayed the elections to 92 municipal councils and four nagar panchayats in view of the next week's hearing on OBC reservations before the Supreme Court.

On July 12, the state OBC commission submitted its report (containing data about Other Backward Classes) to the Supreme Court, and the next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 19, the SEC said in a statement in Mumbai.

 

Last week, the SEC had announced that elections to these local government bodies will take place on August 18 without OBC reservation.

But both the Eknath Shinde-led government as well as opposition parties had said that elections should not be held until the OBC quota was issue was resolved.

Last year, the SC had set aside the OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra for want of empirical data about backward classes population in the state.

Two days ago, the SEC stayed lottery for deciding other reservations in 25 zilla parishads and 284 panchayat samitis. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission
SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission
27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC
27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
Rajapaksa on private visit, no asylum, says Singapore
Rajapaksa on private visit, no asylum, says Singapore
Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of 79.90/USD
Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of 79.90/USD
Sensex, Nifty end in red; IT, banking shares drop
Sensex, Nifty end in red; IT, banking shares drop
Pawar engineered earlier splits in Sena: Rebel MLA
Pawar engineered earlier splits in Sena: Rebel MLA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maharashtra civic polls to be held without OBC quota

Maharashtra civic polls to be held without OBC quota

Maha passes bills on local body polls after SC verdict

Maha passes bills on local body polls after SC verdict

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances