News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha speaker to deliver verdict on Sena split on Jan 10

Maha speaker to deliver verdict on Sena split on Jan 10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 08, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar will on January 10 deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, Vidhan Bhavan officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deadline set by the Supreme Court for delivering the verdict was December 31, 2023, but some days before that, on December 15, the apex court gave a 10-day extension and set January 10 as the new date for a decision.

 

In June 2022, Shinde and several MLAs had rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Cross petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions seeking action against the other under anti-defection laws.

"The verdict is expected to be out after 4 pm on January 10. The Speaker's office is finalising the verdict," Vidhan Bhavan officials said.

"The operative part of the verdict is likely to be announced on that day, while the detailed order will be given to both groups later," they added.

Functionaries from both factions said they would approach the Supreme Court in case of an unfavourable verdict from the Speaker.

After the rebellion in June 2022, Shinde went on to become CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In July last year, the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party joined his government.

The Election Commission gave the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the one headed by Thackeray was to be called Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with its symbol being a flaming torch.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sena split: Maha Speaker to issue order by Jan 10
Sena split: Maha Speaker to issue order by Jan 10
Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker
Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker
SC ultimatum to Maha speaker on disqualification pleas
SC ultimatum to Maha speaker on disqualification pleas
Pilots will now get weekly rest time of 48 hours
Pilots will now get weekly rest time of 48 hours
Will Maharashtra grant remission to Bilkis rapists?
Will Maharashtra grant remission to Bilkis rapists?
How does Livingstone balance between leagues and Eng?
How does Livingstone balance between leagues and Eng?
CJI may set up bench to hear plea against collegium
CJI may set up bench to hear plea against collegium
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sena pleas: SC gives Maha speaker 10 more days

Sena pleas: SC gives Maha speaker 10 more days

'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'

'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances