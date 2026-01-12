'Maoists Collapsed Like A House Of Cards'

'For the remaining Maoist cadres, they shall soon confront one of two outcomes: Either surrender or face neutralisation.'

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra director general of police Rashmi Shukla along with police commandos and surrendered Maoists holding a copy of the Constitution. Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

As Gadchiroli district approaches a complete dismantling of Maoist insurgency, the focus has shifted to ensuring that surrendered cadres are rehabilitated with dignity while maintaining pressure on the handful of remaining active operatives.

The district's transformation from one of India's six most Maoist-affected regions to achieving near-elimination of the insurgency within months represents a significant milestone in the country's counter-insurgency efforts.

The Government of India removed Gadchiroli from the list of the six most Left Wing Extremism-affected districts in October 2025, recognising the dramatic shift in the security landscape.

This transition has been accompanied by the systematic collapse of the Maoist leadership structure, with the politburo -- once the strategic nerve centre of the movement -- now reduced to merely three active members.

The Dandakaranya special zonal committee, which was the last bastion of Maoism and of which Gadchiroli was an integral component, has witnessed its foundational pillars crumble.

"We have penetrated the jungle, engaged them successfully, and returned without sustaining a single casualty to our security forces. That message has also contributed to creating a sense of apprehension in their minds -- that no location in Gadchiroli remains secure for them. That realisation also contributed to the numerous surrenders," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff in the concluding segment of the interview.

The principal question remains: How do you balance strong action and aggressive policing with efforts to encourage surrender?

The message to everybody willing to lay down arms and join the mainstream is clear. However, there remain certain elements who are unwilling to lay down their arms or who refuse to abandon violence.

Against them, we have recently delivered a very strong message: we can strike you in the deepest reaches of your liberated zones.

All encounters that have transpired in 2025 have occurred in hitherto liberated zones -- areas that were the Maoists' strongholds.

We have penetrated the jungle, engaged them successfully, and returned without sustaining a single casualty to our security forces. That message has also contributed to creating a sense of apprehension in their minds -- that no location in Gadchiroli remains secure for them. That realisation also contributed to the numerous surrenders.

For four decades, all Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas have struggled with Maoist insurgency. What message does this decisive shift send to Maoists still hiding in the forests, especially in Maharashtra's remaining 500 square kilometres?

Let me clarify: We have minimal Maoist presence now. We have only ten cadres remaining, located near the Chhattisgarh border, in what was previously a liberated zone. However, it (the 500 sq km zone) is no longer a liberated zone -- there is no Maoist presence there. It is merely a security vacuum because we do not yet maintain a permanent presence there, though we shall be opening an outpost within two months.

The message that the surrender sends to them is profoundly significant. (One of) Their think-tank (Bhupati) -- the individual who has been associated with the Maoist movement for 42 years -- has laid down his weapons and embraced the Constitution. That message itself speaks volumes: it signals the beginning of the end of the so-called revolution.

Has the top leadership of the Maoist central committee been dismantled?

The politburo (the highest decision-making body of the Maoists) has collapsed like a house of cards. At present, only three politburo members remain active. Of these three, Ganpati may not be active in a single location. Deuji is still active and third one is Misir Besra who is still active in Jharkhand. These are the only three politburo members who remain active.

What does this indicate about how the Maoist leadership structure and the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli are transforming?

We are almost on the threshold of rendering Gadchiroli completely Maoist-free. The Government of India removed us from the list of the six most-affected districts in mid-October 2025.

We were previously one of the six most-affected districts in the country, and this transition -- from a most-affected district to a negligible-threat district within two months -- represents a monumental achievement for us.

As far as Maoism in Gadchiroli is concerned, it was formerly a constituent of the Dandakaranya (DNDKR) region. DNDKR was the last bastion of Maoism. We can confidently assert that Gadchiroli, which was an integral component of DNDKR, no longer harbours more than 10 Maoists.

It is not entirely Maoist-free, but we have traversed a considerable distance, and we have ground yet to cover.

With the loss of leadership they have experienced -- they lack any middle-rung cadre to replace the senior cadres who have either surrendered or been neutralised -- the remaining cadres in Gadchiroli are predominantly lower-level operatives. (Out of these 10) one is a state committee member, one is a divisional committee member, and the remainder are lower-ranking cadres.

What is the basis of your assertion that only 10 Maoists remain active in Gadchiroli today?

IMAGE: A woman Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrenders before the Gadchiroli police and CRPF forces in Gadchiroli. Photograph: ANI Photo

The surrendered cadres have informed us. Those who have surrendered (along with Bhupati) -- apart from these ten -- belonged to the same groups. Consequently, they have disclosed how many individuals have been left behind. This is based on the statements of the surrendered cadres and the records available with us as of now, which are closely corroborated.

Do they still retain the capability to inflict damage?

They do retain some capability, but I wish to appeal to them: This would be futile now. Ultimately, they will either surrender or face neutralisation.

How swiftly do you envisage achieving a completely Maoist-free Gadchiroli?

As expeditiously as possible. We are certainly working towards the Government of India's deadline of March 31, 2026, which envisages a Maoist-free India. We are proceeding with aggressive anti-Naxal operations to that end.

Following Maoist surrenders, how does the police and state administration ensure these individuals are rehabilitated appropriately and not compelled back into extremism?

Post-surrender, they remain under observation for a brief period. They are not isolated. After the official surrender is formalised, they receive considerable financial assistance under various schemes of the government of Maharashtra.

For instance, if a politburo member like Sonu surrenders, he will receive an amount of Rs 25 lakh under various central and state schemes. Beyond that, we are providing land and constructing houses.

Each surrendered Maoist receives approximately 100 square metre of land for constructing houses, provided free of cost by the government.

And the material to construct the houses also comes from the government?

From the chief minister's housing scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We provide them with whichever scheme is available and ensure their access to it. We are also providing them with employment and self-employment opportunities along with housing, which is free. Additionally, they receive land. The land is registered in their name.

What measures are in place to ensure these rehabilitation efforts are sustainable and prevent any possibility of former Maoists returning to violence?

IMAGE: Then Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla along with police commandos and children of surrendered Maoists during a cultural gathering. Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

The comprehensive nature of our rehabilitation package addresses this concern fundamentally. When an individual receives not merely financial assistance but also permanent housing, land ownership, and gainful employment, they acquire a tangible stake in mainstream society.

The employment of 70 former Maoists at the Lloyds Steel Plant is particularly significant -- these individuals are earning dignified livelihoods and contributing productively to the economy.

Moreover, the manner in which we conduct surrenders -- in the presence of the chief minister and other senior dignitaries -- sends a powerful message about the state's commitment to their welfare.

This sense of ownership that the government has demonstrated towards surrendered cadres creates a psychological security that is as important as physical security. They recognise that the state views them not as enemies to be punished, but as citizens to be reintegrated.

Gadchiroli police community policing initiative has led to WHAM (Winning of Hearts and Minds) of tribal people. This has led to erosion of support base.

Finally, what message would you convey to Maoists who remain active -- as you have stated, some remain active -- but are observing these surrenders closely?

I wish to appeal to them once more: They should lay down their arms and join the mainstream. For the remaining cadres scattered throughout the district, they shall soon confront one of two outcomes: Either surrender or face neutralisation through anti-Naxal operations.

The choice is theirs, but the inevitability of this conclusion is beyond question.

The Maoist movement has lost its ideological appeal, its public support, its leadership, and its operational capability. The revolution, as they conceived it, has reached its end.

What remains is an opportunity -- an opportunity to return to their families, to live with dignity, and to contribute to the very communities they once sought to liberate through violence. That opportunity will not remain available indefinitely.

