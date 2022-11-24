News
Rediff.com  » News » Maha man celebrates birthday in crematorium to dispel superstition

Maha man celebrates birthday in crematorium to dispel superstition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 24, 2022 10:09 IST
A resident of Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district celebrated his birthday in a crematorium to convey a message against blind beliefs and superstitions prevailing in the society.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosted a birthday party on Saturday night at the Mohane crematorium where guests were served biryani besides cake.

A video of the birthday celebration with a big banner in the background and cake cutting surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

 

Talking to mediapersons during the event, More said he got inspiration for the event from renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and noted rationalist late Narendra Dabholkar, who campaigned against blind beliefs, black magic and superstitions.

More said he also wanted to send out a message to people that ghosts, generally associated with crematoriums and other such places, do not exist.

More than 100 guests, including 40 women and children, attended his birthday celebration, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
