Rediff.com  » News » Maha hospital horror: 6 more die, including 2 babies

Maha hospital horror: 6 more die, including 2 babies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 04, 2023 20:38 IST
Six more deaths were recorded in 24 hours at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Maharashtra's Nanded city, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased patients included two prematurely born babies, the hospital official said. The development came amid the furore caused by the report of 31 patients dying at the hospital in 48 hours earlier this week.

 

"Another six critical patients died from October 2 to 3. The two babies among them were born prematurely. The other four deaths took place due to the reasons such as renal failure and multiple organ failure," the official told PTI.

As many as 221 new patients were admitted to the hospital from October 2 to 3, as per an official release. Currently 823 patients are being treated at the hospital, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Now, Nagpur govt hospitals report 23 deaths in 24 hrs
7 more died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days
'I lost my child due to doctors' negligence'
WOW! 10 Captains In One Room
10 dead, 22 soldiers among 82 missing in Sikkim flood
Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash floods in Sikkim?
J-K agenda, Rs 115cr funds: What cops say on NewsClick
Beds shortage unacceptable: HC on Maha hospital deaths

Doctors threaten stir, dean files FIR against Sena MP

