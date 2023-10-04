Maha hospital horror: 6 more die, including 2 babies

Six more deaths were recorded in 24 hours at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Maharashtra's Nanded city, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased patients included two prematurely born babies, the hospital official said. The development came amid the furore caused by the report of 31 patients dying at the hospital in 48 hours earlier this week.

"Another six critical patients died from October 2 to 3. The two babies among them were born prematurely. The other four deaths took place due to the reasons such as renal failure and multiple organ failure," the official told PTI.

As many as 221 new patients were admitted to the hospital from October 2 to 3, as per an official release. Currently 823 patients are being treated at the hospital, it said.