News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held

Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 08, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The situation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur is gradually returning to normal, a day after violence during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media 'status' by a few locals, a senior police official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Stones on a road after violence during protests against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image in objectionable social media posts, in Kolhapur, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

At least 36 people have so far been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, he said.

Businessmen opened their establishments and people were seen buying items of daily need from shops in Kolhapur city.

Tension gripped the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan's image along with an offensive audio message as their social media 'status'.

 

Wielding lathis, police on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image.

The situation was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon, and district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar held a meeting of a peace committee in the evening, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said.

Members from various organisations and communities pledged to maintain peace in the city, he said.

"Precautionary measures have been taken, with police deployment in sensitive areas of the city and district along with the ongoing patrolling," he said.

Asked about the situation in the city, Pandit said, "The situation is gradually returning to normal. Shops in the main market area have started reopening."

He said three cases have been registered in connection with the riots that took place on Wednesday.

So far, 36 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, the official said.

Additionally, five cases have been registered by police in the district pertaining to objectionable posts. Five persons, including juveniles, have been detained in two of these cases, the police said.

Minister Kesarkar has instructed the administration to set up separate peace committees comprising members of all communities to ensure peaceful celebration of all festivals in Kolhapur, as per a release of the district administration.

He has also directed for the formation of an independent committee to prevent any communal discord in the city, the release said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why the BJP wants to banish Tipu
Why the BJP wants to banish Tipu
POLL: Was Tipu Sultan a tyrant or a freedom fighter?
POLL: Was Tipu Sultan a tyrant or a freedom fighter?
'Tipu was no religious figure but a politician'
'Tipu was no religious figure but a politician'
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
Kohli Or Smith: Who's Better?
Kohli Or Smith: Who's Better?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tipu was 'Aurangzeb' of South, says 'Panchjanya'

Tipu was 'Aurangzeb' of South, says 'Panchjanya'

Karnataka court stays sale of book on Tipu Sultan

Karnataka court stays sale of book on Tipu Sultan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances