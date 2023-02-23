News
Maha BJP chief: Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with us, but...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 23, 2023 10:26 IST
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed on Wednesday that Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar was willing to form an alliance with the BJP in 2019, but with a rider that Devendra Fadnavis should not be made chief minister.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

"It was his (Pawar's) agenda that Fadnavis should not become chief minister of Maharashtra. He knew that if Fadnavis became CM, the NCP will be flattened.

 

"He experienced that in 2014 and 2019. He was okay with anyone else as CM," Bawankule told reporters in Pune.

Fadnavis had claimed recently that his short-lived alliance government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar had Sharad Pawar's backing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
