Rediff.com  » News » Maha ATS nabs Nashik engineer for funding, backing ISIS

Maha ATS nabs Nashik engineer for funding, backing ISIS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 24, 2024 22:53 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik city for allegedly supporting and funding proscribed terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, an official said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

With the arrest of the man, who runs an import-export business in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, the Maharashtra ATS has unravelled "international links to ISIS support and funding", he said.

 

According to the official, investigations so far have revealed he had transferred funds to the dreaded global terrorist group, also called Islamic State, three times.

Some associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states, he said.

Based on specific information, the ATS had registered an offence under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused person and a team of the state police's anti-terror wing was monitoring his activities for the last several days, said the official.

During investigations, the ATS found the accused had been continuously communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, an organization banned by the Government of India, the anti-terror agency said in a statement.

The engineer-cum-businessman, who showed signs of radicalization in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to the foreign entity, the statement added.

The ATS conducted a search and seized electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and pen drive along with incriminating documents, it said.

The terror accused was placed under arrest after interrogation and produced before a court, which sent him to ATS custody till January 31, said the official.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
