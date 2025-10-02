Magisterial probe ordered into Leh violence; markets reopen as curfew eases

A magisterial inquiry ordered into the September 24 violence in Leh that left four people dead and scores injured would be completed within four weeks, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrolling after prohibitory orders remain enforced following the recent violence in the area in Leh, September 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The inquiry was ordered by the Leh deputy commissioner, who appointed sub-divisional magistrate Nubra Mukul Beniwal as inquiry officer.

Last month, security forces opened fire in Leh town during a shutdown called by the Apex Body Leh to advance talks with the central government over its demand for statehood for Ladakh and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Beniwal, in a public notice, said the inquiry committee is charged with ascertaining facts and circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, police action, and death of four people.

Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan died that day in the firing by security forces.

Beniwal also urged the members of the public to visit him if they possess any information that may help him unravel the sequence of events that led to the violence.

He said such people can visit him from October 4 to 18 during office hours at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner's office in Leh.

"All concerned are therefore requested to extend their cooperation to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry," the SDM said.

Meanwhile, authorities relaxed curfew in Leh city on Thursday in a big relief to the residents.

The streets are crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened, as part of the relaxation permitted by the administration.

The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes. A local resident stated, "The markets were closed for a week."

Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta emphasised that the Central government is working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

"They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...," Gupta told ANI.

LG Gupta stated that the administration is taking steps to create jobs, and efforts are also ongoing to involve people in other sectors.

"Job creation efforts are ongoing here. We have advertised approximately 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors. There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people... ," LG Gupta said.

LG Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior

Superintendent of police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.

The officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party office on fire. (With ANI inputs)