Home  » Movies » Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
January 07, 2026 20:42 IST

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Prabhas can breathe a sigh of relief. His The Raja Saab will now open on Friday without competition from Vijay's Jana Nayagan which was scheduled for Friday as well.

More directly, the other Tamil film this week Parasakthi opens in Chennai and Tamil Nadu without any competition from the formidable Vijay Starrer.

 

Jana Nayagan and its dubbed Hindi version Jan Neta has been postponed after being impeded by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

This, after the film had received an all-clear from the CBFC on December 29, and the producers were informed that Jana Nayagan would be granted the UA 16+ censor certificate.

However, on January 5, 2026, the Jana Nayagan producers were informed that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee.

The CBFC cited an alleged complaint related to religious sentiments and the questionable portrayal of armed forces as the reasons for re-censoring.

With no sign of censor clearance, the producers of Jana Nayagan took a collective decision to postpone the film.

But Vijay needn't worry. The more (the delay) the merrier (the audience).

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
