Madhya Pradesh Government Reshuffles 62 IPS Officers

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 62 IPS officers, including superintendents of police, to new roles across the state.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh government transfers 62 IPS officers, including 19 superintendents of police, in a major reshuffle.

The transfer of Singrauli SP Manish Khatri follows a Rs 15 crore bank heist in the district.

Seoni SP Sunil Mehta is appointed as DCP Indore amid a probe into a hawala racket involving police officers.

SPs of 19 districts, including Bhind, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Sagar, have been transferred.

Several IPS officers holding charge as SPs after promotion to the DIG rank have been reassigned.

In a major reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 62 IPS officers, including 19 superintendents of police, assigning new roles from additional director general to deputy commissioner of police levels.

Key Transfers and Reassignments

In an order issued in the early hours of the day, the home department transferred Manish Khatri, Singrauli superintendent of police (SP), posting him as assistant inspector general at the police headquarters in Bhopal.

The transfer comes in the wake of a recent Rs 15 crore daylight heist at a bank in the district.

Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Mehta has been appointed as DCP Indore, amid a probe into a hawala racket involving police officers in the district.

District Superintendents of Police Affected

As per the order, superintendents of police of 19 districts, including Bhind, Shivpuri, Rewa, Sagar, Dhar, Morena, Chhatarpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Pandhurna, Singrauli, Damoh and Seoni, among others, have been transferred.

Promotions and New Postings

The order reassigned several IPS officers holding charge as SPs after promotion to the DIG rank.

Rewa SP Shailendra Chauhan has been appointed additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Bhopal; Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi is posted as deputy inspector general (DIG) Narcotics, Indore, and Jhabua SP Shivdayal has been made DIG police headquarters, Bhopal.

Additional DIG Appointments

Senior Superintendent of Police (Radio) Riaz Iqbal, Rahul Kumar Lodha (SP Rail Bhopal) and Simala Prasad (SP Rail Jabalpur) have been posted as DIG at the police headquarters.

Bhind SP Asit Yadav has been appointed DIG Gwalior Range, while Vivek Singh, DCP Zone-2 Bhopal, was posted as DIG Shahdol Range, the order stated.