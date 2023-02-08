Lucknow will be soon renamed to 'Lakshman Nagari': UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak made a big statement about the demand to change the name of Lucknow and said that it is well known that it was the city of Lakshman.

"The government will give an update about the name change," said the deputy CM, as he reached Bhadohi on Wednesday.

In Bhadohi, the deputy CM held a review meeting regarding the progress of various schemes and development works.

Later, he also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Suriyava.

On this occasion, Pathak referred to the demand of BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta to change the name of Lucknow.

He said that everyone knows that Lucknow was the city of Lakshman. "There will be further talks about the change of name."

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to change the name of Uttar Pradesh's capital city to 'Lakhanpur or Lakshmanpur'.

Stating that the city was earlier named 'Lakhanpur' or 'Lakshmanpur' in the Treta Yug, the BJP MP claimed that Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it to Lucknow.

Gupta said that Lucknow was gifted by Lord Ram as King of Ayodhya to his brother Laksham in the Treta Yug, which is why the city was known as 'Lakhanpur' or 'Lakshmanpur'.

'Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, was according to the local beliefs, gifted by Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram to Shri Laxman ji in Treta Yug and for that reason it was named 'Lakhanpur' or 'Lakshmanpur'. But later in the 48th century, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it to Lucknow. It has been called Lucknow in the same tradition,' the BJP MP wrote in his letter to the home minister.

'It is worth mentioning here that today, in a country that is rich in glorious cultural heritage, it seems completely wrong to give a signal of slavery by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the Nawabs of Lucknow to our future generations, even in the 'Amrit Kaal'. Due to this, Lord Dalhousie acquired Awadh and merged it with the British Empire and Nawab Wajid Ali Shah accepted British subordination,' he added.

Gupta requested Shah to rename the Uttar Pradesh capital city in order to 'preserve India's cultural heritage'.

'I request you to change the name of the capital of Uttar Pradesh Lucknow to Lakhanpur or Lakshmanpur in Amrit Kaal in order to preserve India's cultural heritage and glorious history by erasing the symbol of slavery,' Gupta tweeted.

Notably, various BJP leaders have also referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and demands have been raised in the past to rename the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to Telangana's capital as Bhagyanagar during his address to the party workers at the BJP National Executive meeting in July 2022.