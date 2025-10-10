HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IIT student arrested for using AI to create obscene images of female students

IIT student arrested for using AI to create obscene images of female students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2025 09:31 IST

A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly creating objectionable images of female students using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, police have said.

Second-year student Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali, 21, was taken into custody from his native Bilaspur district following a complaint by the institute's Registrar (in charge) Dr Srinivasa KG, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nava Raipur) Vivek Shukla on Thursday.

“After the matter came to light, a team from Rakhi police reached the institute. The management informed that Ali, who was residing in the institute's boys hostel, had allegedly created obscene images by morphing photos of around 36 female students using AI image generation and editing tools,” Shukla said.

 

“The institute's management conducted an internal inquiry after receiving complaints from students. Based on its findings, Ali was suspended from the institute, and his mobile phone and laptop were seized,” he added.

A complaint was later lodged at Rakhi police station, claiming his act had caused social and psychological harm to the students and their families, and also inflicted irreparable damage to the institution's reputation, the official added.

“So far, there is no evidence to suggest the morphed images were circulated or made viral. The management has also not indicated that the images were shared online. Ali was booked under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the IT Act. His questioning is underway,” Shukla said.

