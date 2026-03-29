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Home  » News » LS to debate efforts to wipe out Maoist threat on Monday

LS to debate efforts to wipe out Maoist threat on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 29, 2026 17:46 IST

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The Lok Sabha is set to debate the government's strategy to eradicate left-wing extremism (LWE) in India, examining efforts to eliminate Maoist threat and plans for affected regions.

IMAGE: File image of Maoists surrendering during a campaign in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The government aims to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, with ongoing reviews of affected regions and adjustments to security deployments.
  • The number of LWE-hit districts has been reduced to seven, prompting a review of the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE'.
  • The government is preparing an 'operations and development' blueprint, potentially including the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) battalions and the launch of welfare schemes.
  • Over 16,000 Maoists have surrendered between 2004 and March 2024, indicating progress in addressing left-wing extremism.

The Lok Sabha will discuss efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE) on Monday, a day before the government's March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoism ends.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed the discussion on "efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism" for Monday under Rule 193, which does not entail voting. The short-duration discussion under the rule requires a reply by the government.

 

The discussion will be initiated by Telugu Desam Party MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Naxal menace would be completely eliminated by March 31, 2026.

A fresh review of the Maoist violence-affected regions has brought down the number of LWE-hit districts in the country to seven from eight.

A comprehensive review of the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' was undertaken recently by the Union government with nine states comprising 38 districts.

These states are Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

Security forces deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid had launched a mega operation to neutralise the remaining armed Maoist cadres ahead of the March 31 deadline.

Official sources had earlier told PTI that the Centre is also preparing an "operations and development" blueprint, which is expected to include an announcement for the withdrawal of about five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) battalions from these regions and the launch of multiple welfare schemes.

Between 2004 and March 26 this year, 16,496 Maoists have surrendered, with a maximum of 2,337 Maoists laying down arms last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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