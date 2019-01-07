rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » LS speaker suspends 4 more MPs for disrupting proceedings

LS speaker suspends 4 more MPs for disrupting proceedings

January 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs and one Telugu Desam Party lawmaker for disrupting proceedings.

As the House reconvened at noon, the members continued their protest in the Well despite warning from the Speaker.

Mahajan ordered suspension of the members for "abusing the law of the House".

 

She had suspended 45 members last week for unruly behaviour. As many as 24 AIADMK members were suspended on Wednesday. On Thursday, she suspended 21 members of AIADMK, TDP and an 'unattached' YSR Congress member.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on January 8.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telugu Desam Party, Sumitra Mahajan, AIADMK, House
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use