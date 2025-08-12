HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row

LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2025 13:17 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday admitted a notice for the removal of high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and constituted a three-member committee to probe charges against him.

IMAGE: Allahabad high court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Making the announcement in the Lok Sabha, Birla said the process of removal of Justice Varma should begin as the charges against him were serious in nature.

The speaker set up a three-member committee comprising Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras high court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and senior advocate of Karnataka High Court B V Acharya.

 

"The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal (for removal of Justice Varma) will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee," Birla said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
Cash discovery row: SC rejects Justice Varma's plea
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
