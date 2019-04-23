Sunny Deol joins BJP, says his work will do the talking

April 23, 2019 13:29 IST

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport briefly last week.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modi ji," said Deol.

"Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it.... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol added.

The party is likely to field Deol, the star of films such as Ghayal and Damini, from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elecrtions, according to sources.

The late Vinod Khanna had earlier represented Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from BJP.

Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, is Deol's stepmother.