News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'

'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'

By ARCHANA MASIH, RAJESH KARKERA, NIKHIL LAKSHMAN
June 01, 2024 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It does not understand economics. The entire focus of this government is skewed.'

IMAGE: Anshul Avijit Kushwaha, the Congress candidate from the Patna Saheb constituency. Photograph and all videos: Rajesh Karkera for Rediff.com

Anshul Avijit Kushwaha, the Congress candidate from Patna Saheb and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar's son, refutes the charge of being an 'outsider' in Patna.

Locked in an uphill contest with sitting MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anshul says he has run his campaign from his grandfather Babu Jagjivan Ram's house and draws strength from the long legacy of public service rendered by his family.

"My grandfather was defence minister in the 1971 War, he was agriculture minister during the Green Revolution and brought in sweeping changes as law minister; my mother brought several reforms as social justice minister -- this is where I get my energy from, how can it be a charge?" he says with emphasis.

IMAGE: Anshul Avijit at an election meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav at Khusrupur in Patna, May 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trained as an economist, the Cambridge-educated electoral debutant launches a tirade against the Modi government's handling of the economy.

"Even before the pandemic, our GDP plummeted to 3.7% from 8% that we gave as a gift to the NDA. The GDP plummeted precipitously because of extreme mismanagement," he says a week before the latest GDP figures were released.

IMAGE: Anshul Avijit speaks at an election rally. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshul Avijit/Twitter

"The government's entire economic model is flawed. 'Viksit Bharat', 'third largest economy' are all propaganda and slogans. The government's figures are fudged and false," he says in the concluding part of an interview.

 

On being an 'Outsider' in Patna

 

On 'parivarvad' in the Congress party'

 

On his campaign experience

 

On the economic problems confronting India

 

But isn't India the fastest growing economy?

 

So does he doubt the government's figures?

 

The stock market loves Modi; is jittery if INDIA comes to power

Videos created and edited by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARCHANA MASIH, RAJESH KARKERA, NIKHIL LAKSHMAN
 
Print this article
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
'Congress Won't Even Get 50 Seats'
'Congress Won't Even Get 50 Seats'
Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break
Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break
What's Akshata Murty Up To?
What's Akshata Murty Up To?
49.9% New MPs In 2019
49.9% New MPs In 2019
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'We don't want Aadhar, Aadhar Hatao'

'We don't want Aadhar, Aadhar Hatao'

'Bihar Won't Be Fooled By Lalu's Family'

'Bihar Won't Be Fooled By Lalu's Family'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances