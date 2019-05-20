BJP will repeat 2014 performance in Delhi: Exit polls

May 20, 2019 10:38 IST

Most exit polls predicted a sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi with some predicting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party may draw a blank in the national capital in the Lok Sabha election, results of which are scheduled to be declared on May 23.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi on May 17, 2019. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Some exit polls have projected that Congress may gain in Delhi by winning one seat.

According to India TV-CNX Exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to repeat the 2014 victory when it had won all seven seats.

It could be a big setback for the Aam Aadmi Party if the projections of exit polls and the actual results are same.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has projected six to seven seats for BJP while 0-1 for Congress.

News 24-Chanakya has predicted all the seven seats for BJP.

Exit polls by News 18-Ipsos has projected six to seven seats for the BJP, and the Congress may gain by winning one seat.

Delhi witnessed a triangular contest among the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.