Patiala Authorities Seize 45 LPG Cylinders in Misuse Crackdown

In Patiala, authorities seized 45 domestic LPG cylinders from businesses misusing them for commercial purposes, highlighting efforts to ensure fair distribution and prevent illegal usage.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities in Patiala seized 45 domestic LPG cylinders from commercial establishments.

The crackdown targeted eateries, restaurants, and hotels misusing domestic LPG for commercial purposes.

Inspections were also conducted at gas agencies to ensure compliance with regulations and fair supply.

The district administration is committed to preventing the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.

Citizens are urged to report any misuse of domestic LPG cylinders to the authorities.

A total of 45 LPG domestic cylinders were seized following an inspection of eateries, restaurants, and hotels here under a special drive to check misuse of cooking gas cylinders, said officials on Tuesday.

The drive was conducted by teams of the District Food and Civil Supplies department.

The officials said inspections were conducted at eateries, restaurants, and hotels, where strict action was taken against establishments found using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

In addition, gas agencies were also inspected to ensure transparency and compliance with norms, with teams verifying stock positions, supply systems, and booking records at warehouses.

As part of the drive, department officials seized 45 domestic LPG cylinders being used in violation of rules.

Of these, 11 cylinders were seized in Rajpura, 18 in Patiala, 2 in Devigarh, and 14 in Sanaur, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia said the district administration is committed to ensuring that domestic LPG reaches genuine beneficiaries and is not misused for commercial purposes.

He emphasised that such drives will continue on a regular basis.

District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Dr. Ravinder Kaur stated that teams are actively monitoring both commercial establishments and LPG distribution systems.

She added that inspections of gas agencies have been intensified to ensure proper stock management and fair supply.

She urged commercial establishments to use only authorized commercial LPG cylinders and strictly adhere to regulations.

Appealing for public cooperation, she also requested citizens to report any misuse of domestic LPG cylinders and advised them not to believe in rumours or indulge in panic booking of cylinders.